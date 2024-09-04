Eli Holstein named ACC Rookie of the Week following winning performance against Kent State
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pitt quarterback Eli Holstein has named the ACC Rookie of the Week!
The freshman quarterback threw for 336 yards and three touchdowns in Pitt's 55-24 win over Kent State on Saturday at Acrisure Stadium.
Saturday's performance was Holstein's first-ever college game after the Louisiana native transferred to Pitt following a redshirt year at Alabama.
Holstein's 336 yards mark the most passing yards for a Pitt player since Kenny Pickett threw for 340 yards against Virginia Tech in 2021.
It was also the first time since 2021 that a Pitt quarterback threw for 30 or more completions in a game.
Next up for Pitt is a road trip to Cincinnati and a date with the Bearcats in the River City Rivalry.
Kickoff at Nippert Stadium is set for 12 p.m.