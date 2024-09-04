Eli Holstein named ACC Rookie of the Week following winning performance against Kent State

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pitt quarterback Eli Holstein has named the ACC Rookie of the Week!

The freshman quarterback threw for 336 yards and three touchdowns in Pitt's 55-24 win over Kent State on Saturday at Acrisure Stadium.

Saturday's performance was Holstein's first-ever college game after the Louisiana native transferred to Pitt following a redshirt year at Alabama.

🏆 ACC Rookie of the Week 🏆



Eli Holstein » @eli_holstein10



30 of 40 for 336 yards & three touchdowns 📈#H2P » https://t.co/hQGUqfRrut pic.twitter.com/6xve6b3sPY — Pitt Football (@Pitt_FB) September 3, 2024

Holstein's 336 yards mark the most passing yards for a Pitt player since Kenny Pickett threw for 340 yards against Virginia Tech in 2021.

It was also the first time since 2021 that a Pitt quarterback threw for 30 or more completions in a game.

Next up for Pitt is a road trip to Cincinnati and a date with the Bearcats in the River City Rivalry.

Kickoff at Nippert Stadium is set for 12 p.m.