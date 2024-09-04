Watch CBS News
Sports

Eli Holstein named ACC Rookie of the Week following winning performance against Kent State

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: Sept. 3, 2024
Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: Sept. 3, 2024 18:12

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pitt quarterback Eli Holstein has named the ACC Rookie of the Week!

The freshman quarterback threw for 336 yards and three touchdowns in Pitt's 55-24 win over Kent State on Saturday at Acrisure Stadium.

Saturday's performance was Holstein's first-ever college game after the Louisiana native transferred to Pitt following a redshirt year at Alabama. 

Holstein's 336 yards mark the most passing yards for a Pitt player since Kenny Pickett threw for 340 yards against Virginia Tech in 2021. 

It was also the first time since 2021 that a Pitt quarterback threw for 30 or more completions in a game.

Next up for Pitt is a road trip to Cincinnati and a date with the Bearcats in the River City Rivalry.

Kickoff at Nippert Stadium is set for 12 p.m. 

Mike Darnay

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.