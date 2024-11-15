Pitt quarterback Eli Holstein will be a game-time decision against Clemson

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pitt quarterback Eli Holstein is expected to be a game-time decision on Saturday when the Panthers face Clemson at Acrisure Stadium.

Holstein left Pitt's game against Virginia last week with a head injury and is questionable for the ACC matchup against the No. 17 ranked Tigers.

Holstein completed 10 of 23 passes for 121 yards in the loss and didn't return after going to the locker room to be evaluated.

After the game, head coach Pat Narduzzi said Holstein appeared "fine" in the locker room, but did not elaborate.

Saturday will be the team's final home game of the season and the Panthers are looking to get back in the win column.

Pitt started the season 7-0 but dropped their last two games against SMU and Virginia.

The Panthers' offense has struggled over their last three games.

Narduzzi says a lack of depth on the offensive line has been a big reason why the offense has struggled as of late.

"Depth is hard," Narduzzi said. "I think it's hard anywhere. You lose a linebacker, you lose an offensive lineman, it's hard. I think it's hard on everybody."

Kickoff on Saturday is set for 12 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium.