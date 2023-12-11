Roberto Clemente's game-used glove from 1962 sells for more than $100,000

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A glove worn by Pittsburgh Pirates legend Roberto Clemente fetched more than $100,000 at auction this weekend.

The glove, which went up for bid on Grey Flannel Auctions, was from the Pirates' 1962 season and sold for $118,230 on Saturday. There were 14 bids on the rare item.

"This iconic artifact serves as a tangible connection to a chapter in Clemente's illustrious career," Grey Flannel Auctions said on the auction page.

The outfielder played 18 seasons for the Pittsburgh Pirates between 1955 and 1972, recording 3,000 hits, 1,305 RBIs and 240 home runs. He had a .317 batting average.

During the 1962 season, Clemente won a Gold Glove Award and was named an All-Star. In his career, Clemente compiled four National League batting titles, 12 Gold Gloves, one MVP award, two World Series championships and 15 All-Star appearances. He was posthumously inducted into the Hall of Fame.

He died on Dec. 31, 1972, when his plane crashed while heading to a humanitarian mission in Nicaragua after an earthquake rocked the region. He was 38 years old.

Every September, the baseball world celebrates Roberto Clemente Day in his honor. Major League Baseball also hands out the Roberto Clemente Award "to recognize the player who best represents the game of Baseball through sportsmanship, community involvement and positive contributions, both on and off the field."

In August of this year, Clemente's National League batting champion Silver Bat award was auctioned off for $307,500.