Roberto Clemente's 1964 National League batting champion silver bat up for auction

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A sports memorabilia auction house is auctioning off Roberto Clemente's National League batting champion silver bat.

The bat was awarded to Clemente for winning the 1964 NL Batting Title. 

silver-bat.jpg
SCP Auctions

It will be auctioned off by SCP Auctions in their Summer Premiere Auction on Saturday, August 26. 

Click here for more information about the bidding prices.

First published on August 23, 2023 / 1:27 AM

