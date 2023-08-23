Roberto Clemente's 1964 National League batting champion silver bat up for auction
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A sports memorabilia auction house is auctioning off Roberto Clemente's National League batting champion silver bat.
The bat was awarded to Clemente for winning the 1964 NL Batting Title.
It will be auctioned off by SCP Auctions in their Summer Premiere Auction on Saturday, August 26.
