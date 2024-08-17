Pirates place Andrew McCutchen on 10-day injured list with left knee inflammation

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pirates will be without the services of outfielder/designated hitter Andrew McCutchen for at least 10 days.

The team placed McCutchen on the 10-day injured list with left knee inflammation after he left Friday night's game as the team broke its 10-game losing streak with a 5-3 win over the Seattle Mariners.

So far this season, McCutchen has 16 home runs, 40 RBIs, and is hitting .235. with a .741 OPS.

As a result, the team has recalled infielder Alika Williams from Triple-A Indianapolis.

Williams has hit .314 with seven doubles, one triple, and nine RBIs in his last 25 games.

In 25 games with the Pirates this year, Williams hit .210 going 13 for 62.

Along with the McCutchen injury news, left-handed pitcher Ryan Borucki will begin a rehab assignment in Triple-A Indianapolis.