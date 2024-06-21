Pirates pitching phenom Paul Skenes finds his baseball card among the most in-demand across the sport

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - As Pirates fans along all three of our rivers find themselves enthralled with the 22-year-old pitching phenom Paul Skenes, that excitement isn't just limited to the City of Pittsburgh.

According to the trading card appraiser, Professional Sports Authenticator, Skenes has the most in-demand, active pitcher baseball card.

Their data, since March 2024, found that Skenes is not only the most in-demand pitcher card, he finds himself 17th among all active MLB players.

He also has the 2nd most in-demand card among active and retired pitchers with only Nolan Ryan ahead of him.

Since May 2024, PSA has seen an increase of 5,000% in submissions of Skenes cards after his first officially licensed card was launched in December 2023. The peak was February when they graded more than 2,000 Skenes trading cards.

Skenes cards also sit 22nd overall among active and retired baseball players since March when it comes to demand.

Since being recalled by the Pirates and making his MLB debut on May 11, Skenes has made seven starts and in 39.1 innings pitched, he has 53 strikeouts, a 2.29 ERA, seven walks, and has surrendered 32 hits.

The Pirates drafted Skenes first overall in the 2023 MLB Draft after a storied college career with both the U.S. Air Force Academy and Louisana State University.

The Pirates are back in action tonight as they begin a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays at PNC Park with tonight's game set for 6:40 p.m.