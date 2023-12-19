Report: Pittsburgh Pirates re-sign Andrew McCutchen to 1-year deal

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Pirates have reportedly re-signed Andrew McCutchen.

According to the Pittsburgh-Post Gazette's Jason Mackey, the team has re-signed the fan-favorite outfielder to a one-year, $5 million deal. The contract is reportedly pending a physical. The Pirates are expected to announce the deal as early as Wednesday, Mackey reports.

In September, McCutchen's season ended due to a partially torn Achilles. The veteran in the clubhouse hit .256 with 12 homers and 43 RBIs in 112 games. He had a slash line of .256/.378/.397, spending most of the season as the Pittsburgh Pirates' designated hitter.

McCutchen also finished the year one home run shy of 300 career home runs. When McCutchen and the Pirates hit the field for the 2024 season, all eyes will be on the outfielder as he approaches history.

McCutchen surpassed 2,000 career hits last season, reaching the milestone against the New York Mets in June.

According to Mackey, McCutchen's recovery from the partially torn Achilles has "progressed nicely in recent weeks," adding that McCutchen has returned to "mostly normal offseason work."

McCutchen returned to Pittsburgh last winter after signing a one-year, $5 million deal. He left the Pirates in 2017 and joined the San Francisco Giants in 2018, then played for the New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies. In 2022, McCutchen joined the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Pirates have also reportedly signed Martín Pérez and Rowdy Tellez this offseason. The team also acquired Edward Olivares from the Kansas City Royals.