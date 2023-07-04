Pirates' David Bednar added to National League roster for MLB All-Star Game

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — David Bednar is headed to the all-star game.

On Tuesday, the Pirates announced their closer was added to the National League roster for MLB All-Star Game. Bednar, who played in the MLB All-Star Game last season, has appeared in 31 games this season, tallying 16 saves and a 1.44 ERA. He takes the place of Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw, who was placed on the IL.

Bednar will join teammate Mitch Keller on the NL roster, and Pirates manager Derek Shelton will coach the NL squad.

This year's game is July 11 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.