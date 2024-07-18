Pirates announce 2025 regular season schedule, will welcome New York Yankees in first homestand

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - As the Pirates look to make their post-All-Star Break push to the MLB Playoffs, we now know how their 2025 regular season schedule will look.

The Pirates, for the second straight year, will begin their season in Florida when they take on the Miami Marlins on March 27 with a four-game series.

March 27 will be the earliest the Pirates have started a season in team history.

From Miami, they'll head to Tampa Bay to take on the Rays in a three-game series.

On April 4, they begin their home schedule when they welcome the New York Yankees to PNC Park for a three-game series. Following the Yankees series, they'll take on the NL Central rivals, the St. Louis Cardinals for three games.

The Pirates will have two nine-game homestands in the 2025 season, first when they take on the Houston Astros, Philadelphia Phillies, and Marlins from June 3 through June 11.

Then in July, they'll have a nine-game, 10-day homestand against the Chicago White Sox, Detroit Tigers, and Arizona Diamondbacks from July 18 until July 27.

As the 2025 MLB All-Star Break approaches, the Pirates will find themselves in the midst of a nine-game, 10-day road trip when they'll play the Seattle Mariners, Kansas City Royals, and Minnesota Twins.

Their final homestand of 2025 will happen from September 15 through September 21 when they welcome the Chicago Cubs and Oakland Athletics.

They will end the season on the road with three games apiece against the Cincinnati Reds and Atlanta Braves.

You can check out the Pirates' full 2025 regular season schedule on their website right here.