Pirates acquire right-handed pitcher Brett de Geus from Toronto

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pirates announced on Wednesday they have acquired another arm for their bullpen ahead of spring training. 

The team announced the acquisition of 27-year-old right-handed pitcher Brett de Geus from the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for cash considerations. 

de Geus was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays on January 10 and he went a combined 0-2 with a 7.15 ERA in 13 appearances between the Seattle Mariners, Miami Marlins, and Toronto Blue Jays. 

He also made a combined 39 appearances at the Triple-A level last year with Tacoma, Jacksonville, and Buffalo where he had a 0-4 record with a 5.31 ERA and a 56.9% ground ball rate. 

de Geus was selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 33rd round of the 2017 First-Year Player Draft. 

The Pirates open Spring Training next month with pitchers and catchers reporting for their first workout on Wednesday, February 12 and the full squad reporting for their first workout on Monday, February 17.

Patrick Damp

Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.

