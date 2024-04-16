Picture-perfect weather sticks around for another day in Pittsburgh area

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Are you ready for another picture-perfect day? Ready or not that is what we are going to get today.

Any Alert Days Ahead? Tomorrow is a First Alert Weather Day with a quick round of storms expected to move through after sunset.

Aware: Sunday's rain bumped us into the top three when it comes to recorded rain in April. Last time we saw an April this wet was back in 1901.

Highs today will hit the mid-70s with morning temperatures dipping down into the 40s.

I have us at 69 degrees heading into the afternoon. Winds will be light and back out of the west at around 5 mph.

Our next weather system will begin to slide through on Wednesday with morning rain showers expected to kick off the day. The afternoon is looking dry on Wednesday with highs still hitting the mid-70s.

Storms will slide in well after sunset tomorrow bringing a chance for strong destructive winds.

KDKA Weather Center

Model data has consistently shown morning showers with a few rumbles as the rain arrives around 5 in the morning. Spot showers will be around as kids walk to the bus stop or to school.

The other notable weather story will be the significantly cooler weather heading our way for the weekend. This comes behind a cool front that drops through on Friday bringing with it rain chances.

Cooler air rolls in Saturday morning. Highs will be in 50s on both Saturday and Sunday with morning lows dipping to the 30s on Sunday and Monday.

KDKA Weather Center

Saturday low temperatures will be hit at the end of the day.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos