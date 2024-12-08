Steelers wide receiver George Pickens officially listed as inactive against Cleveland

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Steelers will be without their top wide receiver when they take on the Cleveland Browns this afternoon.

According to the injury report, wide receiver George Pickens will be inactive.

Sounded like Pickens was playing… BUT he is officially inactive for todays game https://t.co/J0jFWlWmyC — Rich Walsh KDKA (@RichieWalsh) December 8, 2024

Earlier this week, during practice Pickens appeared on the injury report with a hamstring injury and was listed as questionable. This morning, he was officially listed as inactive.

There was plenty of discussion on how Pickens would perform today following the war of words between the wide receiver and the Browns' cornerback Greg Newsome III played out through the week.

That included their fight at the end of the Steelers' loss to the Browns on Thursday Night Football a couple of weeks ago.

"He's a fake tough guy," Newsome said. "He does a lot of that. The antics and stuff. Yeah, he didn't even go up for the ball. He was just trying to do WrestleMania with me the whole time. So that's what happened at the end."

Pickens responded after the game.

"Conditions played a huge, huge part in today's game," said Pickens, who finished with four catches for 48 yards. "I don't really think the Cleveland Browns are a good team at all. I think the conditions really saved them."

He also claimed earlier this week that he "didn't know" who Newsome was.

The Browns and Steelers will meet for the second time this year at 1 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium