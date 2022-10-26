Phil Kessel sets NHL's new 'Iron Man' record with 990th straight games played

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The National Hockey League has a new 'iron man' and his name is Phil Kessel.

The 2-time Stanley Cup winner and former Penguins player set a new record on Tuesday night by lacing up his skates for his 990th straight game.

IRONMAN PHIL KESSEL 💪



Congratulations Phil, on playing in your 990th consecutive game and becoming the NHL's new "Ironman" leader! pic.twitter.com/BRKHSEuVKJ — NHL (@NHL) October 26, 2022

Kessel tied Keith Yandle for the previous record on Monday night but now sits alone at the top of the mountain.

Kessel's streak of 990 straight games began on Oct. 31st, 2009, and now he's set to break the record on Tuesday night when Vegas visits the San Jose Sharks.

328 of those games came during Kessel's time as a member of the Penguins from 2015 to 2019, when he was a member of the vaunted HBK Line along with Carl Hagelin and Nick Bonino.

Kessel won the Stanley Cup in 2016 and 2017 with Pittsburgh before being traded to the Arizona Coyotes in 2019.