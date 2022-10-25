Watch CBS News
Penguins

Phil Kessel ties NHL's 'Iron Man' record with 989 straight games

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: October 24, 2022 (Pt. 1)
Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: October 24, 2022 (Pt. 1) 05:43

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Phil Kessel has tied the all-time record for most consecutive games played in NHL history.

On Monday night, Kessel played in his 989th straight NHL contest without missing any game action.

Kessel's streak of 989 straight games began on Oct. 31st, 2009, and now he's set to break the record on Tuesday night when Vegas visits the San Jose Sharks. 

328 of those games came during Kessel's time as a member of the Penguins from 2015 to 2019, when he was a member of the vaunted HBK Line along with Carl Hagelin and Nick Bonino. 

Kessel won the Stanley Cup in 2016 and 2017 with Pittsburgh before being traded to the Arizona Coyotes in 2019.

First published on October 25, 2022 / 2:29 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.