Phil Kessel ties NHL's 'Iron Man' record with 989 straight games

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Phil Kessel has tied the all-time record for most consecutive games played in NHL history.

On Monday night, Kessel played in his 989th straight NHL contest without missing any game action.

Kessel’s consecutive games streak began on Oct. 31, 2009.https://t.co/krcYn0kk8y pic.twitter.com/NxlJCIuNAo — The Athletic NHL (@TheAthleticNHL) October 25, 2022

Kessel's streak of 989 straight games began on Oct. 31st, 2009, and now he's set to break the record on Tuesday night when Vegas visits the San Jose Sharks.

328 of those games came during Kessel's time as a member of the Penguins from 2015 to 2019, when he was a member of the vaunted HBK Line along with Carl Hagelin and Nick Bonino.

Kessel won the Stanley Cup in 2016 and 2017 with Pittsburgh before being traded to the Arizona Coyotes in 2019.