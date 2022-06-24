Peters Township father headed to trial in death of his infant son

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) -- A father from Washington County will stand trial in the death of his infant son.

Jordan Clarke appeared before a judge Friday where all charges against him were held for court.

Police said Clarke's 11-week-old son was found unresponsive at his home in Peters Township in May.

When they arrived, Clarke told officers he had caught his foot on a plastic grocery bag while trying to make a bottle and fell with the child in his arms, investigators said.

However, doctors at UPMC Children's Hospital told investigators the baby's injuries were gravely concerning for physical abuse, police said.

Clarke is charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault and child endangerment.

According to court records, he is a convicted felon. He pleaded guilty to two separate burglaries and felony theft.