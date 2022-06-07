Peters Township father charged with homicide after telling police he tripped over grocery bag and fell on infant

PETERS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) -- A Washington County father is facing charges in the death of his infant son.

Peters Township police responded to Jordan Clarke's home on Pleasantview Drive in Peters Township on May 23 for a report of a baby that was not breathing, the criminal complaint said.

Jordan Clarke, of Peters Township, is charged with criminal homicide in the death of his infant son. (Source: Washington County Correctional Facility)

When they arrived Clarke, the baby's father, told officers he had caught his foot on a plastic grocery bag while trying to make a bottle and fell with the child in his arms, investigators said.

Clarke's father and sister, who live in the same home, said they did not see him fall on the baby, according to the criminal complaint.

The infant was rushed to UPMC Children's Hospital but died from his injuries the next day.

The doctor told investigators that the baby's injuries were "gravely concerning for physical abuse."

"This constellation of injuries is not consistent with the provided history that this child's father fell onto him from a standing height," the report from the doctor said.

The baby was suffering from injuries to both sides of his brain, hemorrhages in both eyes and possible fractures in both legs, the criminal complaint said.

Police have filed a list of charges against Clarke including criminal homicide, aggravated assault and child endangerment.