Pesky rain sticks around the Pittsburgh area for another day

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The rainy pattern sticks around for another day.

Rain totals for today won't be very high, but persistent drizzle and showers will be around for the morning hours.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

Rain chances turn more scattered for the afternoon. Rain totals for today will probably be close to a tenth of an inch. The rainy pattern is not good news for any active area landslides.

You want to talk about a wet month... KDKA Weather Center

For the year we are +6.92" when it comes to total precipitation. Most of the surplus has been since March 1 (+5.46"). The ground is already saturated plenty.

For the month, today will make the 7th day with measurable precipitation. This is just fuel that continues to feed conditions near prime for landslides to continue to be active.

Looking ahead, Saturday will continue the wet trend. The next good chance to see rain after Saturday though will be on Tuesday. I have scattered chances for rain in the forecast for both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Rain chances over the next six days KDKA Weather Center

Today's weather is all due to a mid-level low churning by. We will have a secondary system on the back side of a trough that will slide through on Saturday. We may even see some lighting as the storm passes through Saturday afternoon.

Lots of downtown events are scheduled for Saturday including Open Streets Pittsburgh. Expect the morning to be dry but damp. The afternoon will see a couple of rounds of rain with lightning not being completely ruled out. Severe weather is not expected.

Mother's Day will see a damp morning give way to afternoon sunny skies. Highs on Sunday should be a little warmer than the near 60-degree highs of today and Saturday.

I have highs hitting the mid-60s. Let's call the skies partly cloudy with the afternoon looking fantastic.

I hope all you moms get to enjoy it!

7-day forecast: May 10, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!