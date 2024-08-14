Man shot, killed in Wilmerding

WILMERDING, Pa. (KDKA) -- A man was shot and killed in Wilmerding on Wednesday afternoon.

Dispatchers found a man shot to death after dispatchers were called about a shooting on State Street shortly after 2 p.m.

The body was found in the middle of the street next to a white SUV that had a bullethole through the windshield. An evidence marker was placed on the ground nearby.

Allegheny County's homicide unit didn't provide any other information about the shooting. There's been no word on suspects and the victim's identity hasn't been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-833-ALL-TIPS.