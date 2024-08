Perseid meteor shower will light up tonight's skies. See what time and where the event will peak.

8/10: CBS Weekend News 8/10: CBS Weekend News 20:41

The Perseid meteor shower will peak Sunday night, giving astronomy fans one of the best shows of 2024 as they look to the skies.

The shower started in July and will continue through most of August, but it will peak overnight on Sunday into Monday, NASA said. The Perseids are considered the "best meteor shower of the year" by NASA, with about 50 to 100 meteors seen per hour under ideal conditions.

What time will the Perseid meteor shower peak tonight?

The best time to catch the Perseids is in the pre-dawn hours, according to NASA, but it is possible to view meteors from this shower as early as 10 p.m.

NASA notes that the Moon will set right as the Perseids start to peak. The Old Farmer's Almanac details specific moonset times for different ZIP codes across the United States.

Where will the Perseid meteor shower be visible?

The best view of the Perseids meteor shower will be in the Northern Hemisphere. NASA urges astronomy fans who want to check out the shower to get away from the bright lights of cities.

View of meteorite streaking over Trona Pinnacles near Death Valley, CA during annual Perseid Meteor Showers, Aug. 2, 2019. Bob Riha Jr / Getty Images

"Try to get to the darkest location you can," NASA wrote. "The darker it is where you are, the more meteors you will see streaking across the sky."

Around 50 to 75 meteors may be seen an hour in darker locations.

What direction should you look for the meteor shower?

Look up! NASA suggests lying on your back, allowing your eyes to adjust to the dark and staying off your phone. There's no need to look in any particular direction as the meteors can generally be seen all over the sky.

The space agency's Jet Propulsion Laboratory said it can be helpful to face roughly northeast as you lie down, but viewers should try to take in as much of the sky as possible because meteors can appear all over.

When will the next meteor shower be?

Two other meteor showers are actually active right now. The Southern Delta Aquariid meteor shower began last month and will run through Aug. 21. It peaked in late July. The alpha Capricornids, a small meteor shower, also started last month. It will continue through Aug. 11, according to the American Meteor Society.

The next major meteor shower, the Orionids, won't be active until late September, with a peak in October, according to the American Meteor Society. NASA describes the Orionids as one of the most beautiful showers of the year. The Orionids are known for their brightness and speed.

What are meteor showers?

Meteors — space rocks that enter Earth's atmosphere — streak through the sky every night, but meteor showers happen less frequently. During a meteor shower, many meteors hit Earth's atmosphere over a short period of time. When they pass through the atmosphere, the meteors leave behind streaks of light caused by glowing, hot air.

While most meteors burn up as they fall, some survive the trip and reach Earth. Those surviving space rocks are considered meteorites.

Look up — what else can you see in the sky this summer?

There are two more full moons this summer. August's full moon, known as the Sturgeon Moon, reaches peak illumination on Monday, Aug. 19. September's full moon will reach peak illumination on Tuesday, Sept. 17, just days before the start of fall.