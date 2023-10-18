Pennsylvania's wine and spirits sales top $3.15 billion for past fiscal year

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania's wine and spirits sales topped $3.15 billion in the past fiscal year, according to new numbers released by the state on Wednesday.

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, which regulates the distribution of alcohol in Pennsylvania and operates 600 wine and spirits stores statewide, said sales completed in the 2022-23 fiscal year totaled $3.15 billion, $133 million or 4.5% more than last year.

Gross wine and spirits sales in Pennsylvania topped $3 billion for the first time last year.

Net income for the year totaled $260.8 million, which the liquor control board said was 21% less than the prior fiscal year. Increases to the board's pension and workers' compensation obligations were the biggest contributing factors to the decrease in net income.

Contributions to the General Fund, which finances schools, health and human services programs, law enforcement and public safety initiatives totaled more than $813.5 million, with the money coming from liquor tax, sales tax and cash transfers.

The liquor control board also contributed $32.3 million to the Pennsylvania State Police for liquor control enforcement efforts and $11.5 million in local sales taxes to Philadelphia and Allegheny counties.

The liquor control board said it also authorized $1.8 million in grants in the fiscal year in support of the state's beer and wine industries and awarded nearly $1.7 million in alcohol education grants during the year to cut back on underage and dangerous drinking.

The fiscal year ran from July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023.