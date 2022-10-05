Pennsylvania's gross wine and spirits sales top $3 billion for first time
HARRISBURG (KDKA) - Pennsylvania's gross wine and spirits sales for the fiscal year topped $3 billion for the first time.
The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board released unaudited financial results for the 2021-22 fiscal year on Wednesday, reporting a record net income of over $333 million, 25% more than last year.
The board cited decreased overall operating expenses and reductions in long-term liabilities for the increase in net income.
State and local governments and other beneficiaries will get more than $839 million.
Contributions to the General Fund, which finances schools, health and human services programs and law enforcement, totaled over $786 million.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.