Shapiro visits Penn Hills Elementary School to tout universal free breakfasts

PENN HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) -- Gov. Josh Shapiro visited Penn Hills Elementary School on Tuesday to tout funding in the new budget for universal free breakfasts for students.

The main budget, signed into law last week, includes a $46.5 million increase for free breakfasts for Pennsylvania's 1.7 million public school students regardless of income and free lunches to 22,000 eligible students through the National School Lunch Program.

The Shapiro administration said more than 146,000 students in Allegheny County will be eligible for free breakfasts starting on the first day of this school year.

"For the student in an underfunded school, this means getting the basic resources they need for a world-class education. For the student living with different abilities, this means access to an equitable education that breaks down barriers. And for the public school student who comes to school with an empty stomach, this means a free breakfast — no matter what their family's income. This budget is a historic investment in Pennsylvania schools," Education Secretary Dr. Khalid Mumin said in a news release.

The budget also has a $567 million increase in basic education funding for school districts.