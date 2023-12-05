Pennsylvania Congressman Glenn Thompson diagnosed with prostate cancer

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson announced on Tuesday that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

The Pennsylvania Republican representing the 15th Congressional District announced the news in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"After a routine physical and subsequent tests, I was recently diagnosed with prostate cancer. While this diagnosis is a surprise, I feel well, and I will continue my work representing the people of Pennsylvania's 15th District," Thompson said in the post on Tuesday.

The 15th Congressional District of Pennsylvania includes parts of Butler, Armstrong and Indiana counties. He has represented the district since 2019. Thompson, whose current term ends in 2025, previously represented the 5th Congressional District.

"Anyone who's worked with me knows I am a person of faith as well as an eternal optimist, both of which will guide me as I undergo treatment," Thompson's post went on to say. "I am grateful to my medical team, my family, everyone I work with and represent in Congress.

"My faith in God is strong and I will tackle this head on. I appreciate both prayers and privacy during this time."

Michigan Congressman Tim Walberg was among the people who shared messages of hope on Thompson's social media post.

"Sue and I will be praying for a quick recovery," Walberg posted.

Thompson is a graduate of Penn State and Temple universities.

In January, Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey announced that he was diagnosed with prostate cancer. He underwent successful surgery for the prostate cancer one month later.