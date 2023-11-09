Pennsylvania State Police open another cadet application period without college credit requirement

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania State Police are opening another cadet application cycle without a college credit requirement after hundreds of people who took the most recent trooper exam would have previously been ineligible.

State police said the number of people taking the exam per month jumped 258% after the state waived the requirement of 60 credits at the end of August.

Of the 1,074 who candidates took the written examination since then, 1,054 moved on to the next phase of the process. Before the college credit requirement was dropped, 624 of them wouldn't have been eligible, police said.

"We streamlined the process for those who want to serve as a state trooper, and we're pleased to see people taking advantage of this opportunity," said Colonel Christopher Paris, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police, in a news release. "If you're willing to work hard to make our communities safer and possess the qualities we value, college credits will not stand between you and a rewarding career among our ranks."

Applications for the current cycle will remain open through Jan. 31. Cadet applicants must now have a high school diploma or GED and a valid driver's license. Applicants are required to be a Pennsylvania resident and at least 20 years old when they apply. After completing the training academy, cadets are promoted to troopers.

In his first executive order, Shapiro announced that 92% of state government jobs, or about 65,000 positions, won't require a four-year college degree. He's ordered all agencies under his jurisdiction to take steps to emphasize work experience in their hiring.

Police have said the change to the requirement will be re-evaluated based on the results of multiple application cycles.