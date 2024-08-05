Watch CBS News
Pennsylvania State Police investigating overnight shooting in Aliquippa

By Mike Darnay

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after one person was shot overnight in Aliquippa.

Beaver County dispatchers tell KDKA that the shooting took place just after midnight along McMinn Street.

kdka-mcminn-street-shooting-beaver-county-aliquippa.jpg
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a shooting that took place along McMinn Street in Aliquippa. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

The person who was shot was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Dispatchers also tell KDKA that Pennsylvania State Police are leading the investigation into the incident.

Investigators at the scene told KDKA's overnight unit that a vehicle on Main Street had been hit with gunfire. 

It's unclear what led up to the shooting or if anyone has been taken into custody.

