Pennsylvania State Police investigating overnight homicide in Braddock

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

BRADDOCK, Pa. (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an overnight homicide in Braddock.

Troopers were called to Library Street just before 2 a.m. Friday after receiving reports of gunshots in the area.

Troopers found a victim, identified as Henry Freeman, inside a car suffering from several gunshot wounds. Freeman was later pronounced dead at the scene, according to a media release from state police.

No suspects have been linked to the incident and an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 412-787-2000.

