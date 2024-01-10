State Sen. Jim Brewster to retire

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) -- A local state senator will announce on Thursday that he will not run for reelection this year.

In an exclusive interview with KDKA political editor Jon Delano, Pennsylvania Sen. Jim Brewster says he will step down from public office at the end of his term this year after nearly three decades in public service.

"I've been able to get a lot done. I have a tremendous staff and the work they've done for me here in the district for the constituents. I've done as much as I can do in the General Assembly. We've done a lot," says the McKeesport Democrat.

The senator cites his work to increase funding for public education and improve school safety, passage of the medical marijuana law, work to complete the Mon/Fayette Expressway and allowing hunting on Sundays.

Once a council member and mayor of McKeesport, Brewster was elected state senator in 2010.

Four years ago, he defeated his Republican opponent, now Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli, by 69 votes for reelection.

"If I ran again, I'd win. That election was a good example of the strength we had in the 45th District. Let's face it, other really accomplished Democrats lost," says Brewster.

A conservative to moderate Democrat, Brewster represents 37 communities in Allegheny County in the 45th District that stretches from Plum and Monroeville through the Mon Valley to Elizabeth-Forward and west through West Mifflin and Baldwin to Castle Shannon.

Brewster says he will serve out his last year and then, "I'm going to go see my grandchildren play ball. I've watched a couple of them grow up and when you have four grandchildren who are driving, you might take a step back and think you missed a few things. I'm not going to do that with the other three."

And Brewster says he will stay involved, pledging to "reach out to my local elected officials that I think still need the benefit of my advice. I am going to help them and I'm going to help their communities."

As for who's next, 34-year-old Pennsylvania Rep. Nick Pisciottano, a West Mifflin Democrat, is announcing his candidacy for the seat. But with this Senate seat open for the first time in 14 years, more candidates are likely.