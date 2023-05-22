Officials break ground on next phase of Mon/Fayette Expressway

JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) -- Officials broke ground to kick off a multi-year project to extend the Mon/Fayette Expressway, which has been in the making since 1988.

The Mon/Fayette Expressway connects 54 miles from I-68 near Morgantown to Jefferson Hills. A groundbreaking on Monday begins a multi-year project to extend the expressway.

The project will be broken into two phases, north and south of the Monongahela River. The southern section is up first and will extend eight miles from Route 51 in Jefferson Hills to Route 837 in Duquesne.

Trumbull Corporation was awarded a nearly $214 million contract and will have to excavate more than four million cubic yards of earth and build six bridges, one of which will carry Route 885 over the expressway and will have a cashless toll point.

When construction of both phases is done, the Mon/Fayette Expressway will take drivers 68 miles from Morgantown to Monroeville.

Officials said it's expected to generate nearly $2.8 billion for the Mon Valley's economy.