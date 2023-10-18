Pennsylvania Senate passes law that would create new traffic rules for reckless driving near school buses

New bill would impose harsher penalties on reckless driving near school buses

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - Pennsylvania senators have passed a bill that would create new traffic rules and penalties for people driving recklessly near school buses.

The new law extends the required stopping distance to 15 feet when a bus flashes its red lights and puts the side stop arm out.

It also will crack down on repeat offenders.

Drivers could also be at risk of getting points on their record or getting their licenses suspended altogether.

Then, drivers would also be forced to attend a PennDOT driver school and pass an exam in order to get their driving privileges reinstated.

The bill passed the Pennsylvania Senate and now heads to the Pennsylvania House.

Here in Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh Public Schools launched a bus safety pilot program where any motorist who fails to stop for a school bus when its red lights are flashing with the stop-arm extended will receive a warning letter in the mail about the violation with no monetary penalty.

Pittsburgh Public Schools has upgraded its fleet of over 150 buses with new safety technology.

That pilot program included stop-arm cameras to help communities enforce school bus-stopping laws, which capture the license plates of vehicles that commit the offenses.