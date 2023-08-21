School bus companies stressing safety, focus, and the rules of the road as students head back to school

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's a big day for thousands of families in our area as schools head back to the classroom.

KDKA's John Shumway takes a look at the biggest concern of school bus drivers as the new year gets underway.

Distracted driving and inattention top the list that drivers say lead to dangerous mistakes on the road -- along with drivers not really knowing the rules.

A school bus driver is the ultimate multi-tasker, focusing on driving, kids on the bus, and how drivers around them are maneuvering.

"We've had people roll through reds because they're not paying attention," said Todd O'Shell, Vice President of Operations for ABC Transit. "When they see this stop sign with with the red lights activated, we have a stop arm that comes out in front of the vehicle, Plus four more red lights on the vehicle saying that you need to come to a complete stop."

If all of that isn't incredibly obvious, before the red lights flash, yellow lights first flash.

O'Shell says that when the yellow lights come on, that's when you should begin to stop and come to a complete stop before the red lights come on.

This applies to all types of roads, two lanes or four lanes, regardless of the direction, unless there is a physical barrier like a concrete divider or a grass barrier.

O'Shell says they still see confusion all of the time on places like McKnight Road or Route 19 and other roads that are four lanes and people just aren't sure.

If there's nothing between the opposing lanes, you have to stop. Even if it's five lanes with a turning lane in the middle, if there's no barrier, you have to stop.

If you don't stop, you're facing a $250 fine, five points on your license, and a 60-day license suspension.

More and more buses are carrying cameras that record everything. A bus driver no longer needs to hurriedly grab your license number.