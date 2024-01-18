Pennsylvania brings in record revenue from gambling in 2023

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania brought in a record $5.7 billion in revenue from gambling in 2023.

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board on Thursday reported $5.69 billion in revenue for last year, a 9.3% increase from the previous year. The resulting tax revenue of $2.34 billion was also a record, beating 2022's number of $2.12 billion. The board said the high numbers were fueled by a nearly 28% increase in iGaming revenue, which raked in about $1.74 billion last year.

The billions of dollars of revenue come from a combination of slot machines, table games, sports wagering, iGaming, video gaming terminals and fantasy contests, the board said. Across the state, slot machines brought in the most money, generating $2.46 billion in revenue.

According to numbers from the Gaming Control Board, at the Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh, slot machines brought in more than $267 million, table games over $87 million and sports wagering $16 million. Slot machines, table games and sports wagering accounted for $316 million at Hollywood Casino at the Meadows and $116 million at Live! Casino Pittsburgh.

Also in 2023, Pennsylvania's monthly gaming revenue passed $500 million for the first time since legalized gambling began in 2006.

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board is tasked with overseeing all aspects of gambling, including 17 casinos that are made up of six racetrack casinos, five stand-alones, two resorts and four mini-casinos.

A break down of all the revenue from 2023 can be found on the Gaming Control Board's website.