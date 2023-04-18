Watch CBS News
Pennsylvania monthly gambling revenue exceeds $500K for first time

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — For the first time, Pennsylvania's monthly revenue from gambling exceeded a half billion dollars. 

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board said gambling brought in over $515,000 in March, an 11.35% increase compared to March last year. 

Hollywood Casino at the Meadows reported a nearly 52% increase, jumping from almost $21,000 to $31,000. Hollywood Casino at Penn National, Valley Forge Casino Resort and Hollywood Casino Morgantown all had increases of over 25%. 

Rivers Casino Pittsburgh reported a 0.14% decrease from this March to last March, and Live! Casino Pittsburgh saw an increase of almost 5%. 

Legalized gambling in the state generated over $2 billion in tax revenue last year, the board said. 

