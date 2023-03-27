Report: Pennsylvania ranks among most prepared states for public health emergency

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - Pennsylvania ranked among the most prepared states in the country for a public health emergency, according to a national report.

Trust for America's Health's 20th annual Ready or Not report ranks Pennsylvania, 18 other states and D.C. in the top performance tier based on 10 indicators like the percentage of the state population served by a comprehensive public health system, accreditations, the size of a state's public health budget compared to the last year and the percentage of people 6 months or older who get seasonal flu vaccines.

"The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania has learned from recent experiences and is ready to respond to critical public health emergencies when they arise – from contagious diseases to Norfolk Southern's train derailment just outside Darlington Township in Beaver County," said Acting Health Secretary Debra Bogen in a press release highlighting the report.

Bogen said the Departments of Health, Environmental Protection and Agriculture along with the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency all responded to Darlington Township. Last week, the Shapiro administration announced it would maintain a long-term presence in Darlington Township.

The Health Department said Gov. Josh Shapiro's proposed budget fully funds Pennsylvania's county and municipal health departments and includes an extra $1.2 million in their operating budgets and $6.61 million in environmental health efforts.