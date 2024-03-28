Lottery fever in Pennsylvania strikes again with skyrocketing Powerball jackpot

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Lottery fever has struck again as the Powerball grand prize skyrocketed to a whopping $935 million, with a lump-sum payout of nearly $450 million.

The jackpot is up for grabs for the next drawing on Saturday night. No one matched all six numbers for Wednesday night's Powerball drawing, but people did win smaller prizes. One lucky person bought a $1 million winning ticket on the other side of Pennsylvania in Delaware County.

"Right now, tickets are being sold at the rate of about 1,500 every minute," said Drew Svitko, Pennsylvania Lottery's executive director.

Every time you buy a lottery ticket in Pennsylvania, it helps senior citizens.

"You're benefiting older Pennsylvanians all across the Commonwealth, including your community. We're the only U.S. lottery that dedicates its profits to helping senior citizens, and we're proud of that," said Svitko.

Twenty-three percent of sales go to 52 area agencies on aging and more than 500 senior centers, low-cost prescription assistance, free and reduced-fare transportation services, property tax and rent rebates, and long-term living services.

"That's an exciting thing when these big jackpots happen because we generate a lot of money for that lottery fund," Svitko said.

Huge grand prizes always create a lot of buzz. And if you think there's been quite a few huge jackpots in recent years, you're right. But why is that? KDKA-TV got some answers for you straight from the Pennsylvania Lottery.

Svitko said it is true that they've seen more gigantic jackpots in the last several years than ever before. He said it's due to several reasons. Of course, luck and ticket sales.

"Some of it's luck, which affects sales because then a bigger jackpot is the greater sales are," he said.

Svitko said even higher interest rates impact the jackpot.

"While high interest isn't great if you're borrowing money for a car or a home, high interest is great if you're investing. And that's what we do at the lottery or with the jackpot dollars for Powerball, is we buy an investment to pay that annuity that pays you out that top prize," Svitko said.

You have a better chance of being struck by lightning than winning Saturday's Powerball top prize.

"The odds of winning are about 1 in 292 million," Svitko said.

Svitko said the odds of winning are the same whether you fill out your numbers or use quick-pick.

"All it takes is $2, and you get to dream about what you would do with all of that money," he said.

This is the first time the Powerball has gone above $900 million in 2024.

People in Pennsylvania have already spent more than $70 million on tickets for this Powerball jackpot. That's more than $28 million to benefit senior citizens. Last year, seniors in Allegheny County got $120 million.

You have until 9:59 p.m. on Saturday to get a ticket at a store or online.