Pennsylvania politicians, leaders react to President Biden dropping out of 2024 race

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- President Biden announced Sunday he is dropping out of the 2024 race for president. Pennsylvania elected leaders reacted to the announcement.

Democrats react to the president's decision

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said on X (formerly Twitter), "President Biden is a patriot who has served our country honorably in the Senate, as Vice President, and as one of the most consequential presidents in modern history. President Biden has gotten an incredible amount done to move our country forward, defend our democracy, and protect real freedom. I am proud to work by his side and am grateful for his leadership and his unwavering commitment to delivering for Pennsylvania — the Commonwealth that raised him."

Rep. Brendan F. Boyle said in a statement, "President Joe Biden is a patriot. He selflessly put personal ambition aside to do what he thinks is best for our country. Today and every day, both in dark passages and bright days, I am always proud to be one of Joe Biden's biggest supporters."

Rep. Dwight D. Evans, who represents part of Philadelphia in Congress, said on X, "I am deeply grateful for President Joe Biden's service to our country. Having led landmark legislation like the Violence Against Women Act as a senator and served as vice president for eight years, he stepped up again in 2020 ... to end the disastrous tenure of Donald Trump and clean up the mess and chaos that Trump left behind. President Biden and Vice President @VP Harris have delivered for Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and the nation with accomplishments I've been proud to vote for in Congress ..."

Chester County Democratic Committee Chair Charlotte Valyo said in a statement in part, "To say that this must have been a difficult decision for the president is an understatement. Once again, President Biden has shown everyone the unselfish and honorable person he is, putting our nation and party above self-interest. ... Now we will unite behind Vice President Kamala Harris, who President Biden has endorsed and is well qualified and deserving of being elected the first woman president."

Sen. Bob Casey, who represents Pennsylvania, said on social media, "President Biden has always dedicated himself to improving the lives of Americans. He deserves our gratitude for his historic achievements, including rebuilding our economy after the pandemic and delivering the largest infrastructure investment in modern history. He has had an exemplary career in public service. He is a patriot who has always put our country first."

Delaware Sen. Coons reacts

Delaware Sen. Chris Coons, a close ally of Biden and campaign co-chair, said on X, "President Biden has an incredible record of public service. He has been the most consequential president of my lifetime, and his legacy of putting his country before himself is only strengthened by his hard decision today to step aside as a candidate for president."

Coons continued, "I look forward to working with President Biden this fall as Democrats unite to defeat Donald Trump, and I will work hand-in-hand with him as he continues his important efforts to strengthen the middle class at home and our nation's standing abroad."