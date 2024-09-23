7 Pittsburgh-area schools recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools

Learning more about how to handle notification fatigue as the back-to-school alerts come in

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Seven schools in the Pittsburgh area were recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools by the United States Department of Education on Monday.

Butler Area's Connoquenessing Elementary School, Fox Chapel Area's Dorseyville Middle School, Ambridge Area's Economy Elementary School, Mercer Area High School, Quaker Valley Middle School, River Valley's Saltsburg Elementary School and Lakeview's Oakview Elementary School were among the 13 schools in Pennsylvania named National Blue Ribbon Schools.

According to the U.S. Department of Education, the recognition is based on "a school's overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student groups on assessments." The schools will be formally recognized during an awards ceremony in November in Washington, D.C.

The 356 winners included 316 public schools and 40 non-public schools.

"The National Blue Ribbon Schools Award is a testament to the exceptional achievements of students and educators at each of these schools," U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said in a news release. "The 2024 National Blue Ribbon Schools are raising the bar for our nation's students, serving as models for effective teaching and intentional collaboration in their schools and communities."