Pennsylvania Lottery awards breast cancer survivor with Ford Bronco

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pennsylvania Lottery recently awarded a breast cancer survivor a 2024 Ford Bronco after she won the top prize from a scratch-off ticket.

Jodie Kavka won the car off a Keys and Cash scratch-off game at the GetGo location along Monroeville Boulevard in Monroeville. The retailer will earn a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

"I was going to the mall to buy clothes for my son. My family was going to the beach for vacation the next day," said Kavka, recounting the shopping trip she was on the day she purchased her ticket. "I stay home every year to take care of my elderly mom."

"People were at the drinking fountain, so I put my $5 bill in the lottery machine next to it," said Kavka. "I'm so grateful! I'm a recent breast cancer survivor, and we were just talking about selling our second car before it breaks down to get some house repairs done," Kavka added.

"Congratulations to Jodie. We're thrilled to help her celebrate her big win and make sure that she has the keys to her new vehicle in time for the holiday season," said Secretary of Revenue Pat Browne.

