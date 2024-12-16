Pennsylvania lawmakers again trying to legalize recreational marijuana

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) -- Lawmakers in Harrisburg are once again trying to legalize recreational marijuana in Pennsylvania.

Most neighboring states already allow it, so lawmakers feel Pennsylvania is behind.

For the past few years, similar bills have been brought up during the legislative session, and they haven't passed.

What is different this time and will this piece of legislation get to the finish line?

According to lawmakers, 24 other states, and nearly all that border Pennsylvania, have approved recreational marijuana.

Representative Dan Frankel (D-Allegheny) is sponsoring a bill to allow it here. He said weed is already in Pennsylvania, but it's on the illegal market.

"The toothpaste is already out of the tube. Weed is everywhere. We need to find a way to make it safe," Rep. Frankel said.

Like alcohol laws, users would have to be 21 to buy products.

As for the exact amount of money taxes on it would generate, that is still to be determined. A precise tax percentage must be set to figure that out. The state wants its revenue share but must stay competitive with other states.

"It's about time we find a way to prioritize public health, social justice, and revenue for the state instead of just letting an illegal marketplace flourish," Rep. Frankel said over Zoom.

Plans would also include addressing the history of communities negatively impacted by the criminalization of weed. Rep. Frankel said the model for selling marijuana would be a hybrid system.

Growing and processing would be private and selling would be like state stores with liquor.

As for where this all stands in the legislative process, it's still early. The Pennsylvania General Assembly gets sworn in on Jan. 7 and then goes to work.

"My expectation is we could see a vote sometime early spring," Rep. Frankel said.

He is optimistic it can pass. While he expects challenges, he says they've had numerous hearings to try and address the success and failures of other states on this issue.

In response to proposals, the Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association has come out against legislation like this. They cited unanticipated consequences it would have on public safety.