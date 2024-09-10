New "highly destructive" invasive moth found in Pennsylvania for first time

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A "highly destructive" and invasive insect new to North America has been discovered for the first time in Pennsylvania.

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture announced on Tuesday that the box tree moth has been found in two cemeteries in Erie County. The county is now under quarantine in an effort to stop the invasive insect's spread.

The box tree moth destroys boxwoods, which the Department of Agriculture said are frequently used as topiaries and hedges in gardens, parks and conservatories. Boxwoods are the largest-selling evergreen shrub in the U.S.

"This insect does not harm humans or threaten our food supply," Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said in a press release. "It threatens livelihoods in our nursery and landscape industry, as well as the parks and gardens that enrich our communities and feed tourism dollars into our economy. Protecting communities and businesses from economic loss is a top priority of the Shapiro Administration."

Pennsylvania's nursery and landscaping industry generates $4.1 billion annually and employs more than 63,000 people, according to the Department of Agriculture. The state reportedly leads the nation in the number of floriculture businesses, which produce garden and bedding plants, potted plants and cut flowers.

The Department of Agriculture's quarantine requires plant merchants in Erie County to make sure that boxwood sold in the county stays in the county unless there's a compliance agreement in place.

The box tree moth has already been found in Delaware, Massachusetts, Michigan, New York, Ohio and Ontario, Canada. It primarily spreads when infected boxwoods are shipped and sold.