Pennsylvania high school football scores for October 11, 2024

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — Week 7 of Pennsylvania high school football is here.

With the playoffs quickly approaching, it's going to be an exciting finish to the season.

After the games, you can find all the latest scores and highlights from around the state right here!

SEARCH FOR YOUR TEAM'S SCORE:

Boys' Latin 34, Philadelphia Central 22

Cambria Heights 49, Homer-Center 0

Clairton 44, Leechburg 7

Erie 22, Euclid, Ohio 0

Exeter 29, Hempfield 3

Frankford 18, School of the Future 14

Honesdale 56, Greater Nanticoke Area High School 7

La Salle 35, Bonner & Prendergast 13

Lincoln 40, Philadelphia Northeast 6

Malvern Prep 41, Episcopal 0

Panther Valley 32, Shenandoah Valley 0

Penn Cambria 45, Bellwood-Antis 6

Scranton Prep 28, Mid Valley 0

Shippensburg 42, Red Land 0

South Park 33, Ligonier Valley 0

South Western 55, Northeastern 6

St. Joseph's Prep 35, Cardinal O'Hara 14

Tri-Valley 28, Mahanoy 14

POSTPONEMENTS

Ringgold vs. Thomas Jefferson