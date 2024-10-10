Ringgold postpones Friday's football game over "alleged incidents of misconduct" by team, district says

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Ringgold High School postponed Friday's football game against Thomas Jefferson due to "alleged incidents of misconduct" by members of the team, the district said on Thursday.

In a letter to families, Superintendent Randall Skrinjorich said the district learned of the alleged incidents on Thursday and postponed Friday's game because of the "serious nature of the alleged incidents that involve members of the football team."

Skrinjorich said the district's top priority is the safety and well-being of students.

"We are continuing to gather information and will take all the appropriate steps to address these allegations. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation as we address this matter," Skrinjorich said in the letter.

The district said it has no additional comments at this time. The district did not say what the alleged misconduct was.

Ringgold is 1-6 this season, while Thomas Jefferson is 7-0.