Pennsylvania high school football scores for November 8, 2024
PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — Playoff high school football in Pennsylvania is here.
After the games, you can find all the latest scores and highlights from around the state right here!
Bonner & Prendergast 28, Cardinal O'Hara 21
Camp Hill Trinity 20, Schuylkill Valley 17
Emmaus 20, Easton 19
Malvern Prep 35, Springside Chestnut Hill Academy 0
Parkland 24, Bethlehem Freedom 21
West Philadelphia 18, MLK 0
Wyoming 36, Western Wayne 35, 2OT
PIAA Playoffs
District 1/12
Class 1A
State Qualifier
Belmont 28, Morrisville 7
Class 2A
State Qualifier
Lansdale Catholic 35, Bristol 17
District 1
Class 4A
Championship
Pope John Paul II 49, Springfield Montco 7
Class 5A
Second Round
Bayard Rustin High School 45, Chester 16
Garnet Valley 35, Strath Haven 34
Springfield 21, Marple Newtown 14
Upper Dublin 35, Phoenixville 28
Class 6A
Second Round
Central Bucks South 35, Plymouth-Whitemarsh 0
Central Bucks West 35, Downingtown East High School 21
Downingtown West High School 41, Roberts 7
North Penn 29, Haverford High School 15
District 2/4
Class AAAAAA
Subreg. Champ.
Williamsport 14, Wilkes-Barre 0
District 2/11
Class A
Subreg Championship
Lackawanna Trail 42, Tri-Valley 0
District 2
Class AA
Championship
Riverside 24, Dunmore 6
Class AAA
Semifinal
Scranton Prep 40, Mid Valley 21
Class AAAA
Championship
Valley View 35, Dallas 14
District 3
Class 1A
Championship
Delone Catholic High School 21, York Catholic 14
Class 2A
Championship
Steelton-Highspire 36, Lancaster Catholic 7
Class 3A
Quarterfinal
Bermudian Springs 42, Berks Catholic 25
Class 4A
First Round
West York 5, Eastern York 3
Second Round
Lampeter-Strasburg 42, Eastern Lebanon County High School 7
Twin Valley 47, Susquehanna Township 19
Class 5A
Second Round
Bishop McDevitt 42, Conrad Weiser 7
Conestoga Valley 35, Shippensburg 24
Exeter 24, New Oxford 21
Mechanicsburg 42, Cocalico 3
Class 6A
Second Round
Central York 47, Central Dauphin East 14
Manheim Township 14, Cumberland Valley 7
Wilson High School - West Lawn, PA 28, Cedar Crest 3
District 4
Class 1A
Semifinal
Muncy 42, Line Mountain 6
Class 2A
Quarterfinal
Troy 69, Southern Columbia 28
Warrior Run 43, Towanda 20
Class 3A
Quarterfinal
Danville 35, Montoursville 10
Lewisburg 39, Mount Carmel Area High School 7
Class 4A
Championship
Shamokin 28, Jersey Shore 27, OT
District 5
Class AA
Championship
Bedford 18, Berlin-Brothersvalley 0
District 6
Class 1A
Semifinal
Northern Cambria 27, Penns Manor 7
Class 2A
Semifinal
Cambria Heights 15, Bellwood-Antis 8
Richland 35, Marion Center 14
Class 3A
Championship
Penn Cambria 39, Tyrone 14
Class 5A
SubReg. Championship
Hollidaysburg 28, DuBois 23
Class 6A
Championship
State College 35, Erie McDowell 7
District 7
Class 1A
Second Round
Bishop Canevin 17, South Side 13
Clairton 54, California 0
Fort Cherry 27, Cornell 20
Jeannette 29, Greensburg Central Catholic 23
Class 2A
Second Round
Ellwood City 13, South Allegheny 12
Seton-LaSalle 34, Elwood City Riverside 7
South Park 19, Mohawk 9
Steel Valley 36, Western Beaver 13
Class 3A
Second Round
Avonworth 42, Beaver Area 21
Central Valley 35, Freeport 7
Elizabeth-Forward 45, Pittsburgh North Catholic 42
Imani 31, Highlands 17
Class 4A
Quarterfinal
McKeesport 35, Mars 7
Thomas Jefferson 38, Aliquippa 21
Class 5A
Second Round
Bethel Park 49, Woodland Hills 22
Peters Township 42, Penn-Trafford 13
Pine-Richland 42, Franklin Regional 0
Upper St Clair 24, Penn Hills 3
Class 6A
PIAA Qualifier
North Allegheny 48, Mt Lebanon 14
Pittsburgh Central Catholic 38, Seneca Valley 14
District 9
Class 1A
Semifinal
Port Allegany 57, Keystone 14
Redbank Valley 31, Union 13
Class 3A
Championship
Somerset 40, Brockway 34
District 10
Class AAA
Quarterfinal
Hickory 42, Corry 7
Sharon 40, Titusville 7
Class AAAA
Championship
General McLane 34, Meadville 0
District 11
Class AAA
Quarterfinal
Northwestern Lehigh 36, North Schuylkill 7