Pennsylvania high school football scores for November 8, 2024

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — Playoff high school football in Pennsylvania is here.

After the games, you can find all the latest scores and highlights from around the state right here!

SEARCH FOR YOUR TEAM'S SCORE:

Bonner & Prendergast 28, Cardinal O'Hara 21

Camp Hill Trinity 20, Schuylkill Valley 17

Emmaus 20, Easton 19

Malvern Prep 35, Springside Chestnut Hill Academy 0

Parkland 24, Bethlehem Freedom 21

West Philadelphia 18, MLK 0

Wyoming 36, Western Wayne 35, 2OT

PIAA Playoffs

District 1/12

Class 1A

State Qualifier

Belmont 28, Morrisville 7

Class 2A

State Qualifier

Lansdale Catholic 35, Bristol 17

District 1

Class 4A

Championship

Pope John Paul II 49, Springfield Montco 7

Class 5A

Second Round

Bayard Rustin High School 45, Chester 16

Garnet Valley 35, Strath Haven 34

Springfield 21, Marple Newtown 14

Upper Dublin 35, Phoenixville 28

Class 6A

Second Round

Central Bucks South 35, Plymouth-Whitemarsh 0

Central Bucks West 35, Downingtown East High School 21

Downingtown West High School 41, Roberts 7

North Penn 29, Haverford High School 15

District 2/4

Class AAAAAA

Subreg. Champ.

Williamsport 14, Wilkes-Barre 0

District 2/11

Class A

Subreg Championship

Lackawanna Trail 42, Tri-Valley 0

District 2

Class AA

Championship

Riverside 24, Dunmore 6

Class AAA

Semifinal

Scranton Prep 40, Mid Valley 21

Class AAAA

Championship

Valley View 35, Dallas 14

District 3

Class 1A

Championship

Delone Catholic High School 21, York Catholic 14

Class 2A

Championship

Steelton-Highspire 36, Lancaster Catholic 7

Class 3A

Quarterfinal

Bermudian Springs 42, Berks Catholic 25

Class 4A

First Round

West York 5, Eastern York 3

Second Round

Lampeter-Strasburg 42, Eastern Lebanon County High School 7

Twin Valley 47, Susquehanna Township 19

Class 5A

Second Round

Bishop McDevitt 42, Conrad Weiser 7

Conestoga Valley 35, Shippensburg 24

Exeter 24, New Oxford 21

Mechanicsburg 42, Cocalico 3

Class 6A

Second Round

Central York 47, Central Dauphin East 14

Manheim Township 14, Cumberland Valley 7

Wilson High School - West Lawn, PA 28, Cedar Crest 3

District 4

Class 1A

Semifinal

Muncy 42, Line Mountain 6

Class 2A

Quarterfinal

Troy 69, Southern Columbia 28

Warrior Run 43, Towanda 20

Class 3A

Quarterfinal

Danville 35, Montoursville 10

Lewisburg 39, Mount Carmel Area High School 7

Class 4A

Championship

Shamokin 28, Jersey Shore 27, OT

District 5

Class AA

Championship

Bedford 18, Berlin-Brothersvalley 0

District 6

Class 1A

Semifinal

Northern Cambria 27, Penns Manor 7

Class 2A

Semifinal

Cambria Heights 15, Bellwood-Antis 8

Richland 35, Marion Center 14

Class 3A

Championship

Penn Cambria 39, Tyrone 14

Class 5A

SubReg. Championship

Hollidaysburg 28, DuBois 23

Class 6A

Championship

State College 35, Erie McDowell 7

District 7

Class 1A

Second Round

Bishop Canevin 17, South Side 13

Clairton 54, California 0

Fort Cherry 27, Cornell 20

Jeannette 29, Greensburg Central Catholic 23

Class 2A

Second Round

Ellwood City 13, South Allegheny 12

Seton-LaSalle 34, Elwood City Riverside 7

South Park 19, Mohawk 9

Steel Valley 36, Western Beaver 13

Class 3A

Second Round

Avonworth 42, Beaver Area 21

Central Valley 35, Freeport 7

Elizabeth-Forward 45, Pittsburgh North Catholic 42

Imani 31, Highlands 17

Class 4A

Quarterfinal

McKeesport 35, Mars 7

Thomas Jefferson 38, Aliquippa 21

Class 5A

Second Round

Bethel Park 49, Woodland Hills 22

Peters Township 42, Penn-Trafford 13

Pine-Richland 42, Franklin Regional 0

Upper St Clair 24, Penn Hills 3

Class 6A

PIAA Qualifier

North Allegheny 48, Mt Lebanon 14

Pittsburgh Central Catholic 38, Seneca Valley 14

District 9

Class 1A

Semifinal

Port Allegany 57, Keystone 14

Redbank Valley 31, Union 13

Class 3A

Championship

Somerset 40, Brockway 34

District 10

Class AAA

Quarterfinal

Hickory 42, Corry 7

Sharon 40, Titusville 7

Class AAAA

Championship

General McLane 34, Meadville 0

District 11

Class AAA

Quarterfinal

Northwestern Lehigh 36, North Schuylkill 7