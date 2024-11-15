Pennsylvania high school football scores for November 15, 2024

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — Playoff high school football in Pennsylvania is here.

After the games, you can find all the latest scores and highlights from around the state right here!

PIAA District Playoffs

Class 6A

Third Round

Downingtown West High School 28, Central Bucks West 23

North Penn 21, Central Bucks South 19

Parkland 17, Emmaus 3

State College 75, Williamsport 14

Wilson High School - West Lawn, PA 28, Central York 20

Class 5A

Third Round

Bayard Rustin High School 35, Upper Dublin 14

Bishop McDevitt 26, Mechanicsburg 14

Exeter 48, Conestoga Valley 14

Hollidaysburg 24, Abington Heights 23

Peters Township 7, Upper St Clair 3

Pine-Richland 28, Bethel Park 7

Springfield 21, Garnet Valley 14

Class 4A

Third Round

Juniata 27, Shamokin 7

Lampeter-Strasburg 31, Twin Valley 13

Pope John Paul II 36, Valley View 0

Class 3A

Third Round

Avonworth 14, Imani 6

Bermudian Springs 34, Camp Hill Trinity 30

Central Valley 31, Elizabeth-Forward 15

Danville 28, Lewisburg 24

Northwestern Lehigh 49, Conwell-Egan 7

Penn Cambria 40, Somerset 0

Scranton Prep 28, Wyoming 6

Class 2A

Third Round

Bedford 24, Steelton-Highspire 15

Cambria Heights 42, Richland 21

Clarion Area High School 41, Farrell 6

Riverside 17, Lansdale Catholic 7

Seton-LaSalle 27, Steel Valley 13

South Park 28, Ellwood CIty 7

Troy 59, Warrior Run 14

Williams Valley 28, Schuylkill Haven 13

Class 1A

Third Round

Westinghouse 61, Windber 6

PIAA Playoffs

Class 1A

Third Round

Clairton 24, Bishop Canevin 0

Fort Cherry 49, Jeannette 14

Muncy 47, Lackawanna Trail 46

Port Allegany 62, Redbank Valley 28