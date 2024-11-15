Pennsylvania high school football scores for November 15, 2024
PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — Playoff high school football in Pennsylvania is here.
After the games, you can find all the latest scores and highlights from around the state right here!
PIAA District Playoffs
Class 6A
Third Round
Downingtown West High School 28, Central Bucks West 23
North Penn 21, Central Bucks South 19
Parkland 17, Emmaus 3
State College 75, Williamsport 14
Wilson High School - West Lawn, PA 28, Central York 20
Class 5A
Third Round
Bayard Rustin High School 35, Upper Dublin 14
Bishop McDevitt 26, Mechanicsburg 14
Exeter 48, Conestoga Valley 14
Hollidaysburg 24, Abington Heights 23
Peters Township 7, Upper St Clair 3
Pine-Richland 28, Bethel Park 7
Springfield 21, Garnet Valley 14
Class 4A
Third Round
Juniata 27, Shamokin 7
Lampeter-Strasburg 31, Twin Valley 13
Pope John Paul II 36, Valley View 0
Class 3A
Third Round
Avonworth 14, Imani 6
Bermudian Springs 34, Camp Hill Trinity 30
Central Valley 31, Elizabeth-Forward 15
Danville 28, Lewisburg 24
Northwestern Lehigh 49, Conwell-Egan 7
Penn Cambria 40, Somerset 0
Scranton Prep 28, Wyoming 6
Class 2A
Third Round
Bedford 24, Steelton-Highspire 15
Cambria Heights 42, Richland 21
Clarion Area High School 41, Farrell 6
Riverside 17, Lansdale Catholic 7
Seton-LaSalle 27, Steel Valley 13
South Park 28, Ellwood CIty 7
Troy 59, Warrior Run 14
Williams Valley 28, Schuylkill Haven 13
Class 1A
Third Round
Westinghouse 61, Windber 6
PIAA Playoffs
Class 1A
Third Round
Clairton 24, Bishop Canevin 0
Fort Cherry 49, Jeannette 14
Muncy 47, Lackawanna Trail 46
Port Allegany 62, Redbank Valley 28