Pennsylvania high school football scores for November 1, 2024
PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — Playoff high school football in Pennsylvania is here.
After the games, you can find all the latest scores and highlights from around the state right here!
Old Forge 59, Scranton Holy Cross 7
Tamaqua 35, Pequea Valley 0
Thomas Jefferson 28, West Allegheny 7
PIAA Playoffs
District 1
Class 5A
First Round
Garnet Valley 43, Kennett 7
Strath Haven 42, Penncrest 0
Class 6A
First Round
Central Bucks South 49, Spring-Ford 7
District 2
Class 3A
First Round
Scranton Prep 42, Tunkhannock 0
Wyoming 49, Carbondale 0
Class 5A
First Round
Delaware Valley 38, Pittston 15
District 3
Class 2A
Semifinal
Steelton-Highspire 34, Upper Dauphin 14
Class 3A
Quarterfinal
Berks Catholic 48, Biglerville 7
Class 5A
First Round
Bishop McDevitt 42, Lower Dauphin 7
Exeter 49, South Western 3
Shippensburg 20, Warwick 13
District 4
Class 2A
First Round
Southern Columbia 39, Hughesville 0
Troy 63, South Williamsport 27
District 7
Class 1A
First Round
Clairton 56, Rochester 0
District 11
Class 3A
Conwell-Egan 21, Saints John Neumann & Maria Goretti Catholic High School 0
District 12
Class 4A
Bonner & Prendergast 49, Archbishop Wood Catholic High School 14
MLK 28, Franklin 12
Class 6A
Abraham Lincoln High School 39, Philadelphia Northeast 0