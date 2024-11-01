Pennsylvania high school football scores for November 1, 2024

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — Playoff high school football in Pennsylvania is here.

After the games, you can find all the latest scores and highlights from around the state right here!

SEARCH FOR YOUR TEAM'S SCORE:

Old Forge 59, Scranton Holy Cross 7

Tamaqua 35, Pequea Valley 0

Thomas Jefferson 28, West Allegheny 7

PIAA Playoffs

District 1

Class 5A

First Round

Garnet Valley 43, Kennett 7

Strath Haven 42, Penncrest 0

Class 6A

First Round

Central Bucks South 49, Spring-Ford 7

District 2

Class 3A

First Round

Scranton Prep 42, Tunkhannock 0

Wyoming 49, Carbondale 0

Class 5A

First Round

Delaware Valley 38, Pittston 15

District 3

Class 2A

Semifinal

Steelton-Highspire 34, Upper Dauphin 14

Class 3A

Quarterfinal

Berks Catholic 48, Biglerville 7

Class 5A

First Round

Bishop McDevitt 42, Lower Dauphin 7

Exeter 49, South Western 3

Shippensburg 20, Warwick 13

District 4

Class 2A

First Round

Southern Columbia 39, Hughesville 0

Troy 63, South Williamsport 27

District 7

Class 1A

First Round

Clairton 56, Rochester 0

District 11

Class 3A

Conwell-Egan 21, Saints John Neumann & Maria Goretti Catholic High School 0

District 12

Class 4A

Bonner & Prendergast 49, Archbishop Wood Catholic High School 14

MLK 28, Franklin 12

Class 6A

Abraham Lincoln High School 39, Philadelphia Northeast 0