Pennsylvania high school football scores for November 22, 2024

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — Playoff high school football in Pennsylvania is here.

After the games, you can find all the latest scores and highlights from around the state right here!

SEARCH FOR YOUR TEAM'S SCORE:

PIAA Playoffs

Class 6A

Quarterfinal

Downingtown West High School 35, North Penn 16

Class 5A

Quarterfinal

Bayard Rustin High School 34, Springfield 2

The Roman Catholic High School of Philadelphia 48, Hollidaysburg 14

Class 2A

Quarterfinal

Troy 42, Bedford 16

Class 1A

Quarterfinal

Muncy 41, Delone Catholic High School 17

Port Allegany 38, Wilmington 20