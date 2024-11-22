Pennsylvania high school football scores for November 22, 2024
PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — Playoff high school football in Pennsylvania is here.
After the games, you can find all the latest scores and highlights from around the state right here!
PIAA Playoffs
Class 6A
Quarterfinal
Downingtown West High School 35, North Penn 16
Class 5A
Quarterfinal
Bayard Rustin High School 34, Springfield 2
The Roman Catholic High School of Philadelphia 48, Hollidaysburg 14
Class 2A
Quarterfinal
Troy 42, Bedford 16
Class 1A
Quarterfinal
Muncy 41, Delone Catholic High School 17
Port Allegany 38, Wilmington 20