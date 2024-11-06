Pa. Game Commission temporarily prohibiting campfires on state game lands

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pennsylvania Game Commission is temporarily prohibiting the building of campfires on state game lands because of ongoing drought conditions.

The Game Commission says that camping isn't allowed on state game lands, but people are allowed to build small fires for cooking or for staying warm.

Due to the ongoing drought conditions in Pennsylvania, the Game Commission is now restricting the building of fires until conditions improve.

Drought conditions have been declared in 35 of Pennsylvania's 67 counties and more than 100 wildfires have been reported this past week.

"Taking this one, small step now to address wildfire risk could prevent a larger problem as we get deeper into the heart of hunting season," Game Commission Executive Director Steve Smith said. "Doing what we can to protect wildlife habitat in what might be a hunter's favorite spot benefits both, and might make all the difference."

"While the Game Commission recognizes the value of prescribed fires under the right conditions, that time is clearly not now," said Scott Bearer, Game Commission Chief Land Manager.