10-year-old Pennsylvania boy who went missing while kayaking was not wearing life jacket, officials say

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The 10-year-old boy who went missing while kayaking on the Yellow Breeches Creek in Cumberland County, Pennsylvania, earlier this month was not wearing a life jacket, investigators said.

The body of Matthew Coffroth Jr. was found four days after he went missing while kayaking with three adults and three other children. CBS affiliate WHP-TV reported on Thursday that the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission determined the boy was not wearing a life jacket while on the water.

Coffroth, who was alone in his kayak, went missing on Aug. 10 after going under the water and not coming back up. WHP-TV reported that the boy was swept under debris. The boy's body was found about 1 mile from where he was last seen.

According to its website, the Pennsylvania Game Commission said life jackets are required for, "Children 12 years of age and younger on PA waters underway in all canoes, kayaks and paddleboards and boats 20 feet or less."

The website also states that "eighty percent of boating fatalities happen to boaters who are not wearing a life jacket."

Who is Matthew Coffroth Jr.?

The 10-year-old boy was set to begin fifth grade this year, according to his obituary.

"His teacher and classmates remember him as the kid everyone wanted to be around," the obituary said. "He was known for his kind heart, quick wit, and infectious smile."

He loved Pokémon, reading, playing with cards and adding to his coin collection.

"Matthew found joy in everyday of his life, and it's a joy he shared with the world. Truly, Matthew has touched the lives of every person who has ever been blessed to know him," the obituary said.