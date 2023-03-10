PennDOT warns against drinking and driving ahead of St. Patrick's Day festivities

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh's St. Patrick's Day Parade and festivities are set to start Saturday at 10 a.m. Downtown, and while celebrating can be fun, PennDOT wants to remind everyone to celebrate responsibly.

At an event Friday, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the Allegheny County Safety Partners took time to promote safe and responsible activities and practice ahead of this weekend's Saint Patrick's Day Parade.

These organizations wanted to remind people that you don't have to drink to have a good time celebrating the holiday, but if you do decide to drink, officials ask that you please be responsible.

"This weekend, there are going to be a lot of individuals and families out, celebrating St. Patrick's Day. So you have to make sure you're not putting anyone's life at risk," said Yasmeen Manyisha with PennDOT. "Don't get behind the wheel impaired, but also, even if you are not going to the celebration, make sure you are slowing down and being aware, because there is going to be a lot more people on the road."

If you feel you have had too much to drink, officials say, call an Uber or Lyft to get you safely home. Or better yet, go out with friends and pick a designated driver. Or if you are walking, officials say, have a designated walker to help keep you safe and on course.

And remember, police will be out in force this weekend, cracking down on impaired driving and impaired driving doesn't just mean impaired from alcohol.

"The public needs to know, understand, if you can't drive and operate a motor vehicle safely, you're impaired," said Cathern Tress, PA DUI Association program administrator. "And that doesn't matter what the substance is. It can be a legal prescription your doctor gave you. If you are found to be impaired or unsafe behind the wheel, you can get a DUI. Same thing with medical marijuana or any other substance."

So be responsible this weekend, and of course, have fun.