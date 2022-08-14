Watch CBS News
Local News

PennDOT now accepting applications for Winter Maintenance Program

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We may still have the rest of summer and all of the fall to go, PennDOT is looking ahead to winter.

They're taking applications for the winter maintenance program in Fayette, Green, Washington, and Westmoreland counties.

Those jobs include truck operators, mechanics, and radio dispatchers.

You can apply and see open positions on PennDOT's website at this link.

First published on August 14, 2022 / 11:44 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.