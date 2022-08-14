PennDOT now accepting applications for Winter Maintenance Program
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We may still have the rest of summer and all of the fall to go, PennDOT is looking ahead to winter.
They're taking applications for the winter maintenance program in Fayette, Green, Washington, and Westmoreland counties.
Those jobs include truck operators, mechanics, and radio dispatchers.
You can apply and see open positions on PennDOT's website at this link.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.