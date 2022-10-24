Penn State cancels event with Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes due to 'threat of violence'
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Penn State University officials canceled an event Monday featuring Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes.
Uncensored America, a student organization, planned to host a comedy event with McInnes.
"Due to the threat of escalating violence associated with tonight's event, Penn State University Police determined that it was necessary to cancel the speaking event in the interest of campus safety. Demonstrations regrettably turned violent," Penn State said in a statement on its website.
Earlier this month, Penn State officials said they would not cancel the event, citing First Amendment rights, despite requests to ban or cancel it. Officials did say they do not support or condone the hateful language targeting particular groups that have been used by the speakers in the past.
The full statement from Monday can be found below.
"The University has been clear that the views and speech of the two speakers at tonight's student-organization-hosted event are abhorrent and do not align with the values of Penn State. We have encouraged peaceful protest, and, while protest is an acceptable means of expression, it becomes unacceptable when it obstructs the basic exchange of ideas. Such obstruction is a form of censorship, no matter who initiates it or for what reasons. The University expects that people engaging in expressive activity will demonstrate civility, concern for the safety of persons and property, respect for University activities and for those who may disagree with their message, and will comply with University rules.
"The climate in our nation has been polarized for quite some time. On campuses across the country, violence is proliferating and individuals are being intimidated and even harmed. This must stop."
