Penn State cancels event with Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes due to 'threat of violence'

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Penn State University officials canceled an event Monday featuring Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes.

Uncensored America, a student organization, planned to host a comedy event with McInnes.

"Due to the threat of escalating violence associated with tonight's event, Penn State University Police determined that it was necessary to cancel the speaking event in the interest of campus safety. Demonstrations regrettably turned violent," Penn State said in a statement on its website.

Earlier this month, Penn State officials said they would not cancel the event, citing First Amendment rights, despite requests to ban or cancel it. Officials did say they do not support or condone the hateful language targeting particular groups that have been used by the speakers in the past.

